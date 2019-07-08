Dedelow’s triple leads Winston-Salem to 3-2 win over Frederick

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 3-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Monday.

Zach Remillard scored on the play to give the Dash a 2-1 lead after he reached base on a forceout.

The Dash tacked on another run in the eighth when Tate Blackman hit a solo home run.

Frederick saw its comeback attempt come up short after Patrick Dorrian hit an RBI single, bringing home J.C. Escarra in the ninth inning to cut the Winston-Salem lead to 3-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starters Jorgan Cavanerio and Brenan Hanifee both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Cavanerio (5-0) picked up the win after he allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Hanifee (5-9) went seven innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out six to take the hard-luck loss in the Carolina League game.

Kirvin Moesquit doubled and singled for the Keys.

With the win, Winston-Salem improved to 7-2 against Frederick this season.