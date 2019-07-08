Navarro’s sacrifice fly leads Dunedin over Tampa in 10 innings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Jesus Navarro hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Monday.

Samad Taylor scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Reliever Jackson Rees (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Greg Weissert (2-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Dunedin improved to 7-2 against Tampa this season.