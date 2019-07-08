Ball’s run leads Danville to 6-4 win over Burlington

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Bryce Ball and Connor Blair scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the Danville Braves secure a 6-4 victory over the Burlington Royals on Monday.

The error, part of a three-run inning, gave the Braves a 3-1 lead before Mitch Calandra scored on an error later in the inning.

After Burlington added a run in the sixth on a single by David Hollie, the Royals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Vinnie Pasquantino hit an RBI double, scoring Jake Means.

The Braves added to their lead in the eighth when Ball hit a two-run home run.

Burlington saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kevon Jackson scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Danville lead to 6-4.

Deyvis Julian (1-1) got the win in relief while Jonah Dipoto (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.