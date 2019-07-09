Sports
House leads Tri-City over Spokane 6-5
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Mason House homered and had two hits as the Tri-City Dust Devils topped the Spokane Indians 6-5 on Monday.
Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when Nick Gatewood hit a sacrifice fly and Tre Carter hit an RBI double.
Trailing 6-3, the Indians cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Luis Asuncion hit a two-run single.
Tri-City starter Nick Thwaits (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter John Matthews (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings.
Asuncion tripled, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Indians. Max Morales homered and singled, driving home two runs.
With the win, Tri-City improved to 4-1 against Spokane this season.
