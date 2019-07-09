Czinege’s single leads Lancaster over Inland Empire in 11 innings

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Todd Czinege hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Lancaster JetHawks to a 4-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday.

Ryan Vilade scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Lancaster added an insurance run when Czinege scored on a double by Taylor Snyder.

The JetHawks scored one run in the 10th before Inland Empire answered in the bottom of the inning when Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single, bringing home Jordan Zimmerman to tie the game 2-2.

Austin Moore (6-0) got the win in relief while Denny Brady (3-9) took the loss in the California League game.

Lancaster improved to 13-6 against Inland Empire this season.