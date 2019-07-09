Smith’s double leads Charleston to 9-6 win over Rome

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Canaan Smith hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 9-6 win over the Rome Braves on Tuesday.

The double by Smith started the scoring in an eight-run inning and gave the RiverDogs a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Oliver Dunn hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Eric Wagaman.

In the top of the eighth, Rome put up five runs, including two RBI each from Braulio Vasquez and Justin Dean.

Charlie Ruegger (1-0) got the win in relief while Rome starter Alan Rangel (7-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.