Pina, Harris lead Oaxaca to 5-3 win over Tijuana

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina hit a two-run single in the first inning, and Alonzo Harris homered as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Toros de Tijuana 5-3 on Tuesday.

The single by Pina scored Moises Sierra and Oswaldo Arcia to give the Guerreros a 2-1 lead.

After Oaxaca added a run in the second on a single by Alejandro Gonzalez, the Toros tied the game in the seventh inning when Gabriel Gutierrez hit a solo home run and Adonis Garcia stole home.

The Guerreros took the lead for good in the seventh when Harris hit a solo home run.

Pedro Rodriguez (6-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Gerardo Sanchez (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Garcia doubled and singled, also stealing two bases for the Toros. Gutierrez homered and singled.

Oaxaca improved to 3-1 against Tijuana this season.