Fabela leads Mexico to 17-2 win over Dos Laredos
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela had two hits and two RBI as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 17-2 on Tuesday.
Mexico had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning and six in the third.
In the second, Carlos Figueroa hit a two-run single, while Fabela hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Emmanuel Avila in the third.
Mexico right-hander Patrick Johnson (7-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesilio Pimentel (6-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.
Mexico improved to 3-1 against Dos Laredos this season.
