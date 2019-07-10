Gorski scores winning run in 12th, West Virginia beats Auburn 10-9 in walk-off finish

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Matt Gorski scored the winning run on an error with one out in the 12th inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears topped the Auburn Doubledays 10-9 on Tuesday.

Gorski scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a hit batsman.

After Auburn's Jeremy Ydens hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th, West Virginia tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the inning when Jared Triolo hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Haug.

Reliever Francis Del Orbe (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits over three innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Evan Lee (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and one hit in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

William Matthiessen reached base five times in the win.

West Virginia took advantage of some erratic Auburn pitching, drawing a season-high 16 walks in its victory.

Stranding 15 men on base, the Doubledays did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the Doubledays, David Masters homered and doubled, scoring three runs while driving in two.