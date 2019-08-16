Sports

PNC Arena to implement clear-bag policy for all events

As a safety measure, PNC Arena is implementing a clear bag policy, similar to what other pro sports venues use, that starts in September.
In a move to further enhance public safety, PNC Arena will be implementing a clear-bag policy for all events beginning in September.

The policy will mirror safety measures being taken at other NHL arenas and sports arenas and should result in a more thorough and quicker bag checks. It will be effective Sept. 18, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a preseason exhibition game. It will also be used for N.C. State basketball games, as well as concerts and other types of events.

The PNC Arena policy states that acceptable bags are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” in size. Also acceptable are one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, and a small clutch or purse that is no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”.

Backpacks, oversized bags (larger than 14” x 6” x 14”), fanny packs and mesh bags are among the items that will not be allowed. Diaper bags will be allowed when an adult is accompanied by a child. Those bags will be searched and tagged.

Those attending events at the arena will continue to be screened during entry by walk-through metal detectors and canine teams.

For policy information, go to www.pncarena.com.

