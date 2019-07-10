Moreno’s homer leads St. Lucie to 5-0 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Hansel Moreno hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 5-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday.

The home run by Moreno scored Cody Bohanek and Manny Rodriguez to break a scoreless tie.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Rodriguez hit an RBI double, while Carlos Cortes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jacob Zanon in the eighth.

Darwin Ramos (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Jupiter starter Trevor Rogers (4-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hammerheads were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.