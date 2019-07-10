Calabuig’s single leads Midland to 2-1 win over Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chase Calabuig hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 2-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday.

Dairon Blanco scored on the play after he hit a triple with two outs.

In the top of the third, Amarillo took the lead on a double by Buddy Reed that scored Brad Zunica. Midland answered in the fourth inning when Tyler Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Calabuig.

Jesus Zambrano (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Andres Munoz (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reed was a home run short of the cycle for the Sod Poodles.