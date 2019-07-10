Reynolds leads Batavia to 8-6 win over Lowell

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Sean Reynolds hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the Lowell Spinners 8-6 on Wednesday.

Reynolds hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Aldo Ramirez and then hit a solo homer in the fifth off Miguel Suero. J.D. Orr singled three times, scoring four runs in the win.

Joey Steele (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Suero (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

In the losing effort, the Spinners recorded a season-high 12 base hits. Gilberto Jimenez homered and singled for the Spinners.