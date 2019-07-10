Sports
Edwards and Osborne homer to lead Clinton to 8-6 win over Lake County
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Evan Edwards and J.D. Osborne connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to an 8-6 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.
Edwards hit a three-run shot before Osborne hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the LumberKings a 5-1 lead.
Following the big inning, the Captains tied the game with four runs in the third inning, including a two-run triple by Ruben Cardenas.
The LumberKings took the lead for good in the fourth when Christopher Torres hit an RBI single, driving in Thomas Jones.
Clinton starter Tanner Andrews (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Zach Draper (5-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Comments