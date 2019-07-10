Crismatt, Ahmed lead Arkansas to 3-0 win over NW Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Nabil Crismatt tossed a two-hit shutout and Mike Ahmed doubled and singled twice, as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-0 on Wednesday.

Crismatt (4-5) struck out 14 to get the win.

All three runs for Arkansas came in the third inning, when Evan White hit a two-run double and Aaron Knapp scored on a passed ball.

Jackson Kowar (1-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Naturals were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Travelers' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 14-7 against NW Arkansas this season.