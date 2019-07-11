Amador’s homer leads Mexico to 12-3 win over Dos Laredos

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Japhet Amador hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 12-3 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Wednesday.

The home run by Amador came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Diablos Rojos a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Armando Araiza and Carlos Figueroa hit RBI singles.

The Diablos Rojos later added a run in the second and five in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Mexico left-hander Arturo Lopez (6-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cesar Carrillo (1-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and six hits while only recording two outs.

Roberto Valenzuela homered and singled three times for the Tecolotes.

Mexico improved to 4-1 against Dos Laredos this season.