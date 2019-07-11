Huma’s single leads AZL Cubs 2 to 6-5 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Josue Huma hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 6-5 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Thursday.

The single by Huma came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Huma scored on a wild pitch.

Following the big inning, the AZL Athletics Green tied the game in the eighth inning when Brayan Buelvas hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Jose Bonilla.

The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead for good in the ninth when Brandon Vicens scored on a wild pitch.

Jamie Galazin (1-0) got the win in relief while Manuel Manzanillo (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Bonilla homered and singled, driving in two runs for the AZL Athletics Green.