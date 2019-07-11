Sports
Roby scores winning run, Salem-Keizer beats Eugene 6-5 in walk-off finish
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Ricardo Genoves hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Sean Roby with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes topped the Eugene Emeralds 6-5 on Wednesday.
Roby scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error.
Earlier in the inning, Tyler Fitzgerald scored on an error to tie the game 5-5.
The Emeralds took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth when Yonathan Perlaza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fernando Kelli.
Trevor Horn (2-2) got the win in relief while John Pomeroy (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
In the losing effort, the Emeralds recorded a season-high six extra base hits. Chase Strumpf doubled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Emeralds.
