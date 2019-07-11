Jimenez’s double leads Mexico to 7-6 win over Dos Laredos

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Daniel Jimenez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico to a 7-6 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Thursday. With the victory, the Diablos Rojos swept the three-game series.

The double by Jimenez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Diablos Rojos a 6-5 lead before Jorge Cantu scored on a groundout later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Dos Laredos cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Josh Rodriguez.

David Reyes (4-6) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Francisco Del Rosario (5-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Dos Laredos got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Rodriguez homered and singled, driving in three runs.

Mexico improved to 5-1 against Dos Laredos this season.