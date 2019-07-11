Vasquez’s double leads St. Lucie over Jupiter in 10 innings

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jeremy Vasquez hit a three-run double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the St. Lucie Mets to a 7-4 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday.

The double by Vasquez scored Carlos Cortes, Manny Rodriguez and Hansel Moreno.

The Mets tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Vasquez hit an RBI double, bringing home Cortes.

Reliever Marcel Renteria (1-2) went three scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Taylor Braley (0-5) went three innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Moreno tripled and singled, scoring two runs in the win. Vasquez doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs.