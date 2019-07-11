Casas’ double leads Greenville to 6-2 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 6-2 win over the Asheville Tourists on Thursday.

The double by Casas scored Brandon Howlett to give the Drive a 3-1 lead.

The Drive later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Devlin Granberg hit an RBI single, while Jonathan Ortega hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cole Brannen in the eighth.

Hunter Haworth (3-5) got the win in relief while Asheville starter Shelby Lackey (3-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Asheville is 4-2 against Greenville this season.