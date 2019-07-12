France star Griezmann joins Barcelona from Atletico

Barcelona says France forward Antoine Griezmann has agreed to join the Spanish champions after it paid his buyout clause to free him from rival Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann will strengthen an attack led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez after signing a five-year contract. Barcelona announced the deal on Friday.

The 28-year-old Griezmann will most likely play on Barcelona's left wing that has been vacant since the exit of Neymar two seasons ago.

Griezmann was a World Cup champion with France last year.