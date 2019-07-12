NC State AD Boo Corrigan’s contract contains a unique extension tied to NCAA probe

Joe Giglio breaks down NC State’s NCAA violations The News & Observer's Joe Giglio analyzes the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against NC State's basketball program and former coaches Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early on Friday, July 12, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The News & Observer's Joe Giglio analyzes the NCAA's Notice of Allegations against NC State's basketball program and former coaches Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early on Friday, July 12, 2019

Based on Boo Corrigan’s contract, N.C. State and its new athletic director were prepared for the potential issues presented by the NCAA this week.

Corrigan signed a five-year deal worth $1.05 million annually in April. It includes a unique automatic contract extension if the school is punished by the NCAA for violations connected to former star basketball player Dennis Smith Jr.

According to Corrigan’s contract, which was obtained by the News & Observer through a public records request, Corrigan would get an automatic extension if the men’s basketball program receives certain penalties from the NCAA for “matters occurring prior to May 1, 2017.”

The NCAA delivered a Notice of Allegations to N.C. State on Tuesday and the school released the document on Wednesday.

The four violations outlined in the NOA were committed during former head coach Mark Gottfried’s tenure from 2014 through 2017 and tied to the recruitment and alleged impermissible benefits provided to Smith.

If the NCAA reduces the number of scholarships, restricts the team’s recruiting ability or applies a postseason ban, Corrigan would get a contract extension in an amount equal to the penalties up to a maximum of two years.

In the wake of the NCAA investigation, there’s also a change in the language in Corrigan’s contract from the one Debbie Yow signed in 2015.

In the “Duties” section of Corrigan’s contract, he is obligated to “refrain from personal involvement in or knowing reckless or intentional, Level I or Level II violations of NCAA rules.” He also has to disclose possible Level I or II violations “for which the AD had actual knowledge or should have known in the exercise of reasonable diligence.”

Yow’s contract makes no specific reference to Level I or Level II violations.

Corrigan was hired in January from Army West Point and replaced Yow on May 1.

Corrigan’s contract runs through April 2024. His total annual compensation breaks down to $525,000 for the base salary and $525,000 in supplemental income, which is tied to the school’s media and athletic apparel contracts.

Yow’s most recent contract, which runs through Sunday, was worth $690,000 annually.

Corrigan receives a $7,500 annual allowance for a courtesy car and can also earn up to $250,000 in academic and athletic achievement bonuses.

Among the bonuses:

▪ $25,000 for a four-year Graduation Success Rate equal to or exceeding 84 percent.

▪ $25,000 for a combined single-year Academic Progress Rate equal to or exceeding 985.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in a postseason bowl game by the football team.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in the ACC championship game by the football team.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in the NCAA tournament by the men’s basketball team.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in the NCAA tournament by the women’s basketball team.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in the ACC tournament championship game by the men’s basketball team.

▪ $20,000 for an appearance in the ACC tournament championship game by the women’s basketball team.

▪ $25,000 for a top 25 ranking in the Director’s Cup standings.

▪ $50,000 for a top 10 ranking in the Director’s Cup standings.