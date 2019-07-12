Fowles makes history but Williams, Dream beat Lynx 60-53

Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points, Alex Bentley added 10, including a late 3-pointer, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 60-53 on Friday night to spoil Sylvia Fowles' history-making game.

Fowles had 12 points and 12 rebounds, giving her 157 career double-doubles to tie the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie (1997-2009).

The Dream (5-10) never trailed and Williams scored six points during a 10-2 run that gave Atlanta a 19-8 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Fowles made a driving layup to trim Minnesota's deficit to 55-51 with 2:30 remaining but Bentley's 3 and two free throws by Monique Billings pushed the lead to nine with 44.3 seconds to play.

Williams was 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. The rest of the Atlanta players shot just 18 of 62 from the field.

Atlanta snapped Minnesota's streak of road wins when holding an opponent below 40% shooting, dating to 2014, at 27.

Danielle Robinson led the Lynx (9-7) with 14 points.