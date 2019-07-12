Aponte, Carvajal and Maldonado shut out Vermont, Williamsport wins 2-0

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Leonel Aponte, Rafael Carvajal and Omar Maldonado combined for a shutout as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Vermont Lake Monsters 2-0 on Friday.

Carvajal (1-2) went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out five to get the win. Richard Morban (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Williamsport scored its runs when Rudy Rott hit an RBI double in the second inning and Logan O'Hoppe hit a solo home run in the sixth.

O'Hoppe homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Lake Monsters were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.