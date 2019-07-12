Abril and Garbee shut out Danville, Greeneville wins 10-0

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Juan Manuel Abril and Albinson Volquez combined for a shutout as the Greeneville Reds topped the Danville Braves 10-0 on Friday.

Abril (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked one while allowing six hits over five scoreless innings. Mitch Stallings (3-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out six in the Appalachian League game.

Greeneville started the scoring in the second inning when Justin Gomez hit an RBI single to score Robert Boselli.

Greeneville later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cameron Warren tripled and singled twice, driving home four runs in the win.

The Braves were blanked for the first time this season, while the Reds' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.