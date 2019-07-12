Wilson’s single leads Salem to 1-0 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning to give the Salem Red Sox a 1-0 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Ryan Fitzgerald scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to second on an error.

Hunter Smith (2-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Wilmington starter Austin Cox (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Wilmington was blanked for the third time this season, while the Salem staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Wilmington won the first game 2-1 in eight innings.