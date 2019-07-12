Sports
Wade’s single leads Scranton/WB to 4-3 win over Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Tyler Wade hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Friday.
The single by Wade scored Zack Zehner and Ryan McBroom to give the RailRiders a 3-2 lead.
The RailRiders tacked on another run in the eighth when Zehner hit an RBI single, scoring Trey Amburgey.
Syracuse saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rene Rivera hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 4-3.
Starter Randall Delgado (2-4) got the win while Paul Sewald (3-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.
Scranton/WB improved to 11-4 against Syracuse this season.
