Litscher, Fregia lead Aberdeen to 4-0 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Andrew Fregia homered and had two hits, and Dallas Litscher allowed just two hits over five innings as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Litscher (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the top of the first, Aberdeen took the lead on a stolen base that scored Johnny Rizer. The IronBirds then added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Fregia hit a solo home run, while Andrew Daschbach scored on a passed ball in the sixth.

Noe Toribio (0-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

West Virginia was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Aberdeen staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after West Virginia won the first game 3-1.