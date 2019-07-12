Payne’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 9-4 win over Potomac

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Payne hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 9-4 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

The home run by Payne started the scoring in a six-run inning and cut the Potomac lead to 4-3. Later in the inning, Myrtle Beach tied the game when Grant Fennell hit an RBI single and then took the lead when Kevonte Mitchell hit an RBI double.

The Pelicans later added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Myrtle Beach starter Javier Assad (3-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Malvin Pena (5-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

For the Nationals, Cole Freeman singled three times, also stealing two bases.