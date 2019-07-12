Dean, Sierra lift New Orleans over Nashville 7-4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Austin Dean homered and singled, scoring two runs as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Nashville Sounds 7-4 on Friday.

Magneuris Sierra homered and singled with two runs for New Orleans.

Nashville grabbed a 3-2 lead in the seventh after Jose Trevino hit a solo home run.

New Orleans answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to take the lead for good. Eddy Alvarez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Isan Diaz en route to the four-run lead.

Starter Hector Noesi (10-4) got the win while Locke St. John (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.