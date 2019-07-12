Gonzalez, Hernandez lead the way for DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Moises Gonzalez tripled and doubled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the DSL Mets2 topped the DSL Cubs2 7-2 on Friday. With the victory, the DSL Mets2 swept the short two-game series.

Jose Hernandez singled three times, also stealing a base for DSL Mets2.

DSL Mets2 started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a two-run triple by Gonzalez.

The DSL Mets2 later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Gonzalez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Wilker Velasquez, while Gonzalez scored on an error in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kevin Hernandez (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Cubs2 starter Ferrol Heredia (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Cubs2, Ronny Simon doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, DSL Mets2 improved to 4-2 against DSL Cubs2 this season.