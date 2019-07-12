O’Brien leads Montgomery to 4-2 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Riley O'Brien tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in a 4-2 win on Friday.

O'Brien (5-6) struck out seven and walked four to pick up the win.

Montgomery went up 3-0 in the seventh after Lucius Fox and Miles Mastrobuoni scored on an error.

The Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Travis Blankenhorn hit an RBI double, scoring Aaron Whitefield.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the ninth when Thomas Milone hit an RBI double, scoring David Rodriguez.

Pensacola saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mark Contreras scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 4-2.

Randy Dobnak (4-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits while striking out three in the Southern League game.