Yan’s single leads DSL Dodgers Bautista to 2-1 win over DSL Rays1

, (AP) -- Luis Yan hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Bautista to a 2-1 win over the DSL Rays1 on Friday. The DSL Dodgers Bautista swept the short two-game series with the win.

Kiumel Bastardo scored on the play to give the DSL Dodgers Bautista a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

After DSL Dodgers Bautista added a run in the sixth when Carlos Santiago hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Ramos, the DSL Rays1 cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Rainer Polonius scored when a runner was thrown out.

Rafael Tua (2-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Rays1 starter Jose Gonzalez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Dodgers Bautista improved to 5-1 against DSL Rays1 this season.