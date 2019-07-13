Sports
Mateo, Carrion lift AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Reds 13-3
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Edwin Mateo singled twice, scoring two runs as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Reds 13-3 on Saturday.
Julio Carrion homered and singled with three runs and three RBIs for AZL Dodgers Lasorda.
AZL Dodgers Lasorda had a big six-run second inning in the blowout victory. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda sent 11 men to the plate as the team hit three home runs en route to the seven-run lead.
Enmanuel Marcano (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Reds starter Noah Davis (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Jose Tello homered and singled for the AZL Reds.
