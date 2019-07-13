Hilliard leads Albuquerque to 13-1 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Sam Hilliard hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 13-1 on Friday.

Hilliard hit a grand slam in the second inning off Bryan Mitchell and then hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Tyler Higgins. Elliot Soto singled three times, scoring three runs in the win.

Albuquerque right-hander Jeff Hoffman (5-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mitchell (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Chihuahuas, Boog Powell doubled and singled.