Johnston, Lara lift Potomac over Fayetteville 8-1

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Gilbert Lara homered and had three hits, and Kyle Johnston allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Potomac Nationals beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 8-1 on Saturday.

Johnston (9-8) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Potomac went up 3-0 in the third after Cole Freeman and Aldrem Corredor hit RBI singles.

Fayetteville answered in the bottom of the frame when Enmanuel Valdez scored on a groundout to get within two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Nationals later scored in three additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the fourth.

J.P. France (3-6) went three innings, allowing six runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Potomac improved to 8-3 against Fayetteville this season.