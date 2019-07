KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Yanio Perez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday.

Y. Perez scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs.

Scott Engler (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Andrew Perez (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Dash, Tyler Frost homered and singled, scoring two runs.