Heimlich, Lopez lead Dos Laredos to 5-0 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Luke Heimlich tossed a four-hit shutout and Roberto Lopez had three hits and scored two runs, as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos topped the Bravos de Leon 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Heimlich (7-6) struck out seven and walked one to pick up the win.

Dos Laredos scored three runs in the second on a two-run double by Jose Martinez and an RBI single by Misael German. The Tecolotes scored again in the fourth inning, when Roberto Valenzuela and Josh Rodriguez hit RBI singles.

Alex Sanabia (1-9) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits while striking out three in the Mexican League game.

The Bravos were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Tecolotes' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Dos Laredos remains undefeated (4-0) against Leon this season.