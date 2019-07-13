Santana hits walk-off double, Elizabethton beats Johnson City 3-2

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ruben Santana had a walk-off two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Elizabethton Twins topped the Johnson City Cardinals 3-2 on Saturday.

After Johnson City's Trejyn Fletcher hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Elizabethton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning when Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit an RBI single, scoring Santana.

Dylan Thomas (1-1) got the win in relief while Cameron Dulle (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Todd Lott singled three times, also stealing a base for the Cardinals.