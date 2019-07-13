Beck leads Florida to 3-0 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Tristan Beck allowed just six hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Florida Fire Frogs over the Clearwater Threshers in a 3-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Beck (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out eight.

In the fourth inning, Florida went up 2-0 after Kevin Josephina hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch. The Fire Frogs scored again in the sixth inning when Zack Soria hit an RBI double, scoring Josephina.

Colton Eastman (4-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

For the Threshers, Madison Stokes reached base three times. Clearwater was held off the scoreboard for the 10th time this season, while the Florida staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.

The Fire Frogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.