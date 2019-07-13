Javier leads Connecticut to 9-6 win over Tri-City

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Xavier Javier allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 9-6 win on Saturday.

Javier (1-0) allowed three runs while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

Trailing 3-0, the Tigers took the lead for good with seven runs in the fourth inning. The Tigers sent 11 men to the plate as Ryan Kreidler hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The Tigers later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Kona Quiggle scored on a forceout and Corey Joyce hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Edgardo Sandoval (0-1) went one inning, allowing seven runs and five hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.

For the ValleyCats, Wilyer Abreu doubled twice, scoring two runs.