O’Grady leads Louisville to 12-9 win over Toledo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit two home runs and drove in eight runs, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 12-9 on Saturday.

The home runs by O'Grady, both three-run shots, came in the second off Drew VerHagen and in the eighth off Austin Adams. Josh VanMeter tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

Eric Stout (2-1) got the win in relief while Adams (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Several Mud Hens chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Dustin Peterson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. The Mud Hens squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.