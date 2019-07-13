Hernandez’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 16-5 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 16-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday.

The home run by Hernandez capped a four-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 4-0 lead after Ali Castillo scored on an error earlier in the inning.

Lehigh Valley later scored in five additional innings, including a six-run third, when Castillo and Nick Matera drove in one run each to help put the game out of reach.

Lehigh Valley starter Cole Irvin (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kohl Stewart (5-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing 12 runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Red Wings, Ronald Torreyes doubled twice and singled.

Lehigh Valley improved to 11-5 against Rochester this season.