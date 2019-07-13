Reyes hits two homers as Indianapolis gets past Columbus 17-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Pablo Reyes hit a pair of homers, leading the Indianapolis Indians to a 17-5 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes and Darnell Sweeney also homered for the Indians.

The home runs by Reyes, both two-run shots, came in the third off Shao-Ching Chiang and in the seventh off Argenis Angulo.

Montana DuRapau (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Columbus starter Chiang (6-6) took the loss in the International League game.