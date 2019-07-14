Schanuel helps to shut out Billings, Rocky Mountain wins 4-0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Brady Schanuel and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Billings Mustangs 4-0 on Saturday.

Schanuel (2-1) went three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and walking one to get the win. Miguel Medrano (1-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, Rocky Mountain grabbed the lead on a stolen base that scored Nick Egnatuk. The Vibes then added two runs in the fourth and a run in the seventh. In the fourth, Jess Williams hit a solo home run, while Antonio Pinero hit an RBI double in the seventh.

The Mustangs were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Vibes' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.