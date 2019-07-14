Clawson leads Orem to 3-2 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- David Clawson homered and had three hits as the Orem Owlz defeated the Missoula Osprey 3-2 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Owlz and a three-game winning streak for the Osprey.

After four scoreless innings, Orem got on the board in the top of the fifth when Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI double and D'Shawn Knowles hit a sacrifice fly.

After Orem added a run in the sixth on a home run by Clawson, the Osprey cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Francis Martinez hit a two-run home run.

Tanner Chock (1-2) got the win in relief while Nick Marchese (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Osprey, Martinez homered and singled, driving home two runs.