Bieber expected to start for the Indians against the Twins

Minnesota Twins (58-33, first in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (50-40, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (8-5, 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (8-3, 3.45 ERA, .99 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Indians are 21-17 against AL Central opponents. Cleveland has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Carlos Santana leads the club with 20, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

The Twins are 21-11 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has hit a league-leading 171 home runs this season. Max Kepler leads the club with 23, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 6-2. Jake Odorizzi recorded his 11th victory and Kepler went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Minnesota. Trevor Bauer took his seventh loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santana leads the Indians with 53 RBIs and is batting .293. Roberto Perez is 10-for-29 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kepler leads the Twins with 44 extra base hits and is batting .264. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by three runs

Twins: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (leukemia), Cody Anderson: 60-day IL (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (undisclosed), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).