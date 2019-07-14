Stanek scheduled to start for Rays at Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (54-40, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-64, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 14-28 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has hit 111 home runs as a team this season. Renato Nunez leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Rays are 21-18 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .257 this season, led by Austin Meadows with an average of .292. The Rays won the last meeting 12-4. Charlie Morton secured his 11th victory and Nate Lowe went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. John Means took his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 39 extra base hits and is batting .246. Jonathan Villar has 14 hits and is batting .350 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 33 extra base hits and is batting .288. Lowe is 8-for-25 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Dylan Bundy: 10-day IL (knee), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).