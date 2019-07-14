Benson’s homer leads Rome to 9-3 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Griffin Benson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 9-3 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Sunday.

The home run by Benson scored Shea Langeliers to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

The Braves later added six runs in the fifth and one in the ninth. In the fifth, the team hit three home runs, while Benson scored on a groundout in the ninth.

Rome right-hander Alan Rangel (8-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kevin Folman (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Amado Nunez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Intimidators.